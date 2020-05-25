Estás leyendo: Los Benetton y otros accionistas disuelven su pacto en Cellnex

Los Benetton y otros accionistas disuelven su pacto en Cellnex

El grupo italiano será el titular del 16,45% del capital social de Cellnex, mientras que los fondos Infinity y Raffles serán titulares del 6,73% respectivamente.

Antenas del gestor de infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones Cellnex en Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
MADRID

Actualizado:

Reuters

Edizione SrL, el vehículo de inversión de la familia Benetton, comunicó el viernes la disolución del pacto de accionistas que tenía en Cellnex con los fondos Infinity Investments y Raffles Infra Holdings Limited y que agrupaba en el vehículo de inversión llamado ConnecT una participación de casi el 30% en el grupo español de telecomunicaciones.

"De esta forma, Sintonia (propiedad del hólding de los Benetton) será titular del 16,45% del capital social de Cellnex, mientras que Infinity y Raffles serán titulares del 6,73% de Cellnex cada uno de ellos", dijo Edizione.

En total, mantienen el 29,9% del grupo y el número total de consejeros dominicales en el consejo de administración.

La disolución del pacto de accionistas, que lleva en vigor desde octubre de 2018, se hará efectiva en el mes de junio.

Con la escisión de ConnecT, el pacto de accionistas que lo creó queda completamente extinguido y las tres partes del vehículo quedan "liberadas" de sus respectivas obligaciones y compromisos.

