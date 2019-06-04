La Fed avisa que podría bajar los tipos en EEUU ante la tensión por la guerra comercial

El presidente de la Reserva Federal (Fed), Jerome Powell, se mostró este martes abierto a la posibilidad de bajar los tipos de interés para apoyar la expansión económica ante la inquietud generada por las disputas comerciales entre EEUU y algunos de sus principales socios, como China y México.
"Me gustaría primero decir unas palabras acerca de los recientes acontecimientos relacionados con las negociaciones comerciales y otros asuntos. No sabemos cómo o cuándo estos temas serán resueltos", indicó Powell al inicio de su participación en una conferencia de política monetaria organizada por la Reserva Federal de Chicago.
"Estamos vigilando de cerca las implicaciones de estos hechos para las perspectivas económicas de EEUU y, como siempre, actuaremos de manera apropiada para sostener la expansión con un fuerte mercado laboral y una inflación cerca de nuestro objetivo simétrico del 2%", agregó.
La próxima reunión de la Fed sobre política monetaria tendrá lugar el 18 y 19 de junio, y en ella se presentarán sus nuevas proyecciones macroeconómicas.
Las palabras de Powell se producen en un momento de recrudecimiento de las tensiones comerciales con la elevación de los aranceles del 10% al 25% a importaciones chinas por valor de 250.000 millones de dólares, y la reciente amenaza del presidente Donald Trump de imponer un 5% a partir de la próxima semana a todas los productos procedentes de México.
China, como respuesta, anunció gravámenes similares a importaciones estadounidenses por valor de 60.000 millones de dólares.
Desde comienzos de año, el banco central ha insistido en que optará por la paciencia a la hora de subir los intereses en EEUU, que actualmente se encuentran en el rango de entre el 2,25% y el 2,50%.
Los últimos indicadores económicos han remarcado la buena salud de la economía estadounidense, con un ritmo de crecimiento anual del 3,1% en el primer trimestre y una tasa de desempleo que cerró en abril en el 3,6%, en niveles no vistos en casi medio siglo.
