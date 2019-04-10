Público
La Fed prevé no mover los tipos de interés en EEUU "en lo que resta del año"

En las últimas semanas, han crecido las presiones desde la Casa Blanca defendiendo una rebaja del precio del dinero para apoyar el crecimiento económico.

Un hombre en bicicleta pasa delante del edificio de la Reserva Federal, en la Avenida Constitución de Washington. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

La Reserva Federal (Fed) prevé no mover más los tipos de interés en EEUU "en lo que resta del año", según las actas de la reunión de política monetaria del pasado mes de marzo, en respuesta a la ralentización doméstica de finales de 2019 y el crecimiento menor al esperado en Europa y China.

"Una mayoría de los participantes anticiparon que la evolución de las perspectivas económicas y los riesgos probablemente recomendarían dejar el rango de tipos objetivo sin cambios en lo que resta del año", señalan las actas divulgadas este miércoles.

En el encuentro de marzo, el Comité Federal de Mercado Abierto (FOMC, en inglés), decidió mantener el precio del dinero entre el 2,25% y 2,5% e insistió en un enfoque "paciente" de cara a futuras subidas.

De cara al futuro, señaló el documento, "varios de los participantes remarcaron que sus puntos de vista sobre el rango apropiado de tipos podría cambiar en cualquier dirección en función de los indicadores económicos y otros acontecimientos".

El presidente de la Fed, Jerome Powell, afirmó en la rueda de prensa posterior en marzo que se "tardará un tiempo" en volver a mover los tipos de interés, a la vez que indicó que el ritmo de crecimiento seguía siendo "sólido".

El presidente de la Fed, Jerome Powell, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del banco central de EEUU. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

En las últimas semanas, han crecido las presiones desde la Casa Blanca y el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha afirmado que el banco central debería rebajar los tipos para apoyar el crecimiento económico.

Asimismo, su principal asesor económico, Larry Kudlow, precisó que el recorte de tipos más apropiado sería de 50 puntos básicos.

Los comentarios sobre política monetaria desde la Casa Blanca de Trump rompen con el tradicional respeto hacia la independencia de la Fed por parte del Ejecutivo estadounidense.

En su encuentro del pasado mes, la Fed rebajó sus perspectivas económicas en EE.UU. para este año al 2,1%, frente al 2,3% de comienzos de año, tras el 2,9% registrado en 2018, a la vez que pronosticó que la inflación se mantendría en torno a la meta anual del 2%.

La próxima reunión de política monetaria de la Fed tendrá lugar el 30 de abril y el 1 de mayo. EFE

