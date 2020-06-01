La fortuna de los españoles más ricos aumenta en plena pandemia

madrid
La fortuna de los españoles más ricos aumenta un 16% desde el 18 de marzo, según recoge infoLibre. Tras analizar los datos de Forbes, se establece que el patrimonio de los 23 españoles más ricos ha crecido pese a la emergencia sanitaria por la pandemia.
El hundimiento de las bolsas por el impacto de la covid-19 no se observa en la fortuna de las personas más ricas del mundo. En Estados Unidos, esta tendencia también se puede ver ya que entre los meses de marzo y mayo la fortuna del fundador de Facebook, Mark Zuckeberg, aumentó un 46,2% y la del fundador y dueño de Amazon, Jeff Bezos, creció un 30,6%.
El diario infoLibre destaca que en España, solo tres empresarios de los 23 empresarios que incluye la lista no vieron un incremento en sus fortunas. En este caso se trata de Tomás Olivo López —empresario y dueño de Emasa Empresa Constructora—, Fernando Roig —propietario y presidente del Grupo Industrial Pamesa y accionista mayoritario del Villarreal CF— y Helena Revoredo —presidenta de Prosegur—.
Según la lista en tiempo real de Forbes, Amancio Ortega se sitúa en el sexto puesto del ranking a nivel mundial y primero en España. En este sentido, el fundador de Inditex, ha visto un aumento de su patrimonio de un 17,42% durante este periodo con más de 8.600 millones, mientras que la fortuna de su hija Sandra ha crecido un 14,5% con 721 millones.
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo —presidente de Ferrovial— también ha visto un aumento de su fortuna, con más de 1.080 millones, 40% desde le 18 de marzo. Por su parte, Florentino Pérez —presidente de ACS y del Real Madrid— presenta un crecimiento del 41,6% con beneficios de 450 millones de euros.
