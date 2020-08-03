Estás leyendo: Globalia negocia fusionar sus hoteles con BlueBay Hotels

Público
Público
ofrecido por ofrecido por Sabadell

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Globalia negocia fusionar sus hoteles con BlueBay Hotels

La compañía resultante tendría cerca de 100 hoteles y más de 21.000 habitaciones en 15 países.

Vestíbulo de uno de los establecimientos de la cadena BlueBay Hotels, en Playa de Muro (Mallorca).
Vestíbulo de uno de los establecimientos de la cadena BlueBay Hotels, en Playa de Muro (Mallorca).

MADRID

Actualizado:

efe

La división hotelera del grupo turístico Globalia, Be Live Hotels,  y la cadena BlueBay estudian fusionar sus negocios para crear una compañía líder en el sector que gestionaría cerca de 100 establecimientos y más de 21.000 habitaciones, la mayoría de categoría 4 y 5 estrellas, en más de 15 países.

Según han informado este lunes ambas compañías en una nota de prensa conjunta, el proyecto, cuyo proceso está siendo acompañado por Ernst & Young y PwC, tiene una fuerte vocación de expansión internacional ya que contaría con una sólida implantación en países como Cuba, Portugal, Marruecos o Colombia.

Estos enclaves se unirían a los principales destinos vacacionales de España, República Dominicana o México, prosigue el comunicado; fuentes de Globalia consultadas por Efe no han desvelado más datos acerca de la situación en la que se encuentran las negociaciones.

Además del proyecto con BlueBay, Globalia tiene pendientes otras dos operaciones, la primera de ellas la compra de Air Europa por parte de Iberia, la cual está siendo renegociada.

Así lo reconoció la pasada semana el consejero delegado de Iberia, Luis Gallego, que apuntó que en el contexto actual el acuerdo firmado el pasado 4 de noviembre por el que la matriz, IAG, desembolsaría 1.000 millones de euros en efectivo por Air Europa "carece de sentido".

Por su parte, el proceso de fusión de las agencias de Globalia y Barceló ha sido congelado hasta el próximo otoño por mutuo acuerdo, después de que ambas compañías acordaran darse tiempo para ver en qué condiciones quedan sus negocios tras el embiste de la pandemia de coronavirus. 

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público