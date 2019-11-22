Público
Turismo Globalia y Barceló fusionan sus agencias de viajes y crean un gigante del turismo 

Tras las negociaciones, lideradas por los consejeros delegados de ambos grupos turísticos, Javier Hidalgo, y Simón Pedro Barceló, la fusión, que incluiría las divisiones mayoristas y minoristas de las compañías, se realizaría al 50%.

Fachada de la sede de Globalia en Llucmajor (Baleares).

Globalia y Barceló han acordado la creación de un gran grupo turístico, tras finalizar las negociaciones para fusionar sus divisiones de viajes en España.

Según han confirmado fuentes del sector, se prevé que el acuerdo se firme "en cuestión de poco tiempo".

Tras las negociaciones, lideradas por los consejeros delegados de ambos grupos turísticos, Javier Hidalgo, y Simón Pedro Barceló, la fusión, que incluiría las divisiones mayoristas y minoristas de las compañías, se realizaría al 50%.

