Carreteras El Gobierno estudia aplicar un pago "simbólico" en las autovías gratuitas

El Ministerio de Fomento está estudiando la posibilidad de aplicar un pago, en torno a la décima parte de lo que ahora paga de media en las autopistas de peaje, a las autovías gratuitas y con esa recaudación bajar el coste de los peajes.

Cartel de una carretera. / EFE

El Ministerio de Fomento está estudiando la posibilidad de aplicar un pago "simbólico" por el uso de las autovías actualmente gratuitas, según informa este lunes El País.

Fuentes del Ministerio han explicado que, si esta decisión se llegase a aprobar y consensuar en el Congreso y en las comunidades autónomas, el coste para el usuario sería “simbólico”, en torno a la décima parte de lo que ahora paga de media en las autopistas de peaje.

Parte de esa recaudación se dedicaría a reducir el peaje de las autopistas que aún están en manos privadas, por lo que el Ministerio de Fomento defiende que el usuario no pagaría de más, ya que se rebajarían los peajes tradicionales de los territorios que tienen autopistas,

“El pago sería más uniforme en todo el territorio y no pasará como ahora que unos territorios soportan mucho peaje y otros prácticamente nada”, han precisado fuentes ministeriales a El País.

El Estado ingresó 36 millones de las autopistas 

Por otro lado, durante su primer año bajo el control público, las ocho autopistas de peaje que el Estado rescató el pasado año generaron un beneficio neto conjunto de 36,78 millones de euros durante 2018.

Seittsa, la compañía del Ministerio de Fomento que explota estas vías, destinará estas ganancias a realizar reparaciones y actuaciones en estas infraestructuras.

De esta forma, se "garantizará" su "perfecto estado",  que se ha resentido por la "falta de inversión de las sociedades que tenían su concesión" ante de que quebraran durante los años de la crisis. De hecho, Fomento cifró en 300 millones de euros el déficit de inversión que presentaban las vías cuando asumió su control.

