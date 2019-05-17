Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Grandes bancos invierten 50 millones de dólares en un proyecto de blockchain

El proyecto, en el que participan más de media docena de entidades (entre ellas, el Banco Santander) trata de desarrollar un sistema para hacer más eficientes los sistemas de compensación y liquidación en los mercados financieros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Botones de Bitcoin.com en un stand de la conferencia sobre tecnología blockchain Consensus 2018, en Nueva York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Botones de Bitcoin.com en un stand de la conferencia sobre tecnología blockchain Consensus 2018, en Nueva York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Varios de los bancos más grandes del mundo están invirtiendo alrededor de 50 millones de dólares para crear un sistema de efectivo en internet con tecnología blockchain para resolver transacciones financieras, según personas familiarizadas con el tema.

El proyecto fue propuesto por primera vez por el banco suizo UBS Group AG y la empresa de tecnología Clearmatics, con sede en Londres, en 2015. Su objetivo era desarrollar un sistema para hacer más eficientes los sistemas de compensación y liquidación en los mercados financieros.

Alrededor de una docena de bancos están invirtiendo en una nueva entidad llamada Fnality que ejecutaría el proyecto, dijo una de las personas.

El acuerdo no se ha cerrado, por lo que los detalles pueden cambiar. El nuevo sistema podría lanzarse en 2020, señaló esta fuente.

Sede del banco suizo UBS en la City de Londres. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Sede del banco suizo UBS en la City de Londres. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

No está claro qué bancos están participando en la ronda de inversión. Los bancos que habían revelado anteriormente que estaban trabajando en fases anteriores del proyecto incluyen UBS, Banco Santander, Banco de Nueva York Mellon Corp, State Street Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG, Barclays PLC, HSBC Holdings Plc y Deutsche Bank AG.

"Somos miembros del Proyecto USC y podemos confirmar que la fase de Investigación y Desarrollo está llegando a su fin", dijo una portavoz de Barclays en una declaración escrita, sin hacer comentarios sobre el acuerdo.

Los representantes de los otros bancos no hicieron comentarios.

El blockchain o cadena de bloques, que surgió por primera vez como un software en el que se basa la criptomoneda bitcoin, es un registro financiero compartido de transacciones mantenido por una red de ordenadores.

Los bancos y otras instituciones financieras han invertido millones de dólares para probar nuevos sistemas de blockchain dirigidos a reducir los costes y la complejidad de procesos difíciles. Estos incluyen liquidación de valores y pagos internacionales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas