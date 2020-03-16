Estás leyendo: El Ibex 35 vuelve al terreno negativo y se hunde más de un 8% por el impacto del coronavirus

Crisis del coronavirus El Ibex 35 vuelve al terreno negativo y se hunde más de un 8% por el impacto del coronavirus

El mayor varapalo lo registraba el grupo IAG, con un retroceso del 23,01% en su cotización.

El Ibex registra este jueves su peor caída de la historia | EFE
El Ibex registra este jueves su peor caída de la historia | EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

servimendia

El Ibex-35 arrancó este lunes con un desplome superior al 8%, lastrado por las medidas extraordinarias decretadas por los países para mitigar un impacto del coronavirus que ya se prevé significativo en las economías y que llevaba a IAG a encajar descensos superiores al 23%.

El selectivo se colocaba muy cerca de los 6.090 puntos, tras haber llegado a marcar un mínimo a primera hora, incluso, por debajo del umbral de los 6.000 puntos, en los 5.988,40.

El mayor varapalo lo registraba el grupo IAG, con un retroceso del 23,01% en su cotización, tras anunciar que retrasará el relevo de Willie Walsh por Luis Gallego como consejero delegado del grupo para que el ejecutivo español continúe al mando de la unidad de Iberia "para liderar la respuesta en España" a la crisis desatada por el coronavirus.

El grupo que integra a aerolíneas como Iberia, Vueling, Air Lingus y British Airways, ha decidido medidas extraordinarias para encarar la situación como reducir inversiones y suspender "temporalmente" contratos de trabajo, además de ofrecer vacaciones no retribuidas voluntarias o dejar en tierra aviones.

Los 35 valores de selectivos se movían en números rojos. Junto a IAG, las mayores caídas del Ibex en los primeros compases de negociación las acusaban los títulos de Banco Sabadell (-13,69%), Aena (-12,49%), ACS (-12,49%), ArcelorMittal (-12,69%), Acciona (-11,99%) y MásMóvil (-12%). Los recortes menos acusados los recogían las acciones de Viscofán (-2,58%), seguidos por REE (-3,95%), Iberdrola (-5,35%), Grifols (-5,61%) y Endesa (-6,09%).

Entre los valores de mayor capitalización también eran notables los descensos del Santander (-11,21%), Caixabank (-10,83%), BBVA (-10,72%), Inditex (-8,26%) y Repsol (-8,57%). A esos seguían los retrocesos de Telefónica (-7,61%), Naturgy (-7,69%), Endesa (-6,99%) e Iberdrola (-6,07%).

En lo que respecta a la prima de riesgo, este indicador oscilaba en el entorno de los 131 puntos, muy por encima de los 117 en lo que se movía a cierre de la semana pasada.

