La junta general de accionistas de Codere ha aprobado el nombramiento de Alberto Manzanares y de Fernando Sempere en sustitución de José Antonio y Luis Javier Martínez Sampedro, miembros de la familia fundadora de la compañía, y ha ratificado a Norman Sorensen como presidente, en contra del criterio de los Martínez Sampedro.
Según ha informado a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), una mayoría suficiente de la junta ha rechazado la acción social de responsabilidad contra Sorensen presentada por la familia fundadora, que mantiene un 18,5% de las acciones de la compañía.
Los Martínez Sampedro consideraban que Sorensen había gestionado la empresa "sin neutralidad y siempre en beneficio de un accionista y en perjuicio de todos los demás".
No obstante, la junta general de accionistas ha ratificado con una mayoría necesaria a Norman Sorensen como presidente, en contra del criterio de los Martínez Sampedro, que habían propuesto una acción social de responsabilidad contra él. La familia ya anunció que acudirá a la vía legal, dado el resultado de la junta.
Por otra parte, los Martínez Sampedro también han recibido este miércoles otro revés por parte de la junta, al aprobar esta el nombramiento de Alberto Manzanares y de Fernando Sempere consejeros dominicales y no renovar a José Antonio y Luis Javier Martínez Sampedro.
Además de la familia Martínez Sampedro, el gestor del fondo Silver Point Capital Management, Edward Arnold Mule, controla de manera indirecta el 23,35% de las acciones del grupo; mientras que el gestor del fondo Abrams Capital, David Abrams, posee el 8,788% del total del capital social, y el gestor de Contrarian Capital Management, Jon R. Bauer, controla el 7,273%.
El resto del capital social de la compañía está controlado directamente por Turnpike Limited (2,235%), VR Global Partners (2,488%), Alden Global Oportunities (3,4%) y Agbpi Fund (1,115%).
Asimismo, la junta ha aprobado la propuesta de aplicación del resultado del ejercicio 2018, cuando incurrió en unas pérdidas de 9,4 millones de euros, a resultados negativos de ejercicios anteriores y a reserva legal y la prórroga del auditor de sus cuentas a Ernst & Young por un plazo de tres años.
