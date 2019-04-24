La junta de la filial brasileña de Iberdrola aprobará  su salida a bolsa

El grupo español de energía Iberdrola comunicó el miércoles que su participada Neoenergia ha convocado una junta general de accionistas para aprobar el proceso de salida a bolsa en Brasil.

La reunión extraordinaria de los accionistas tendrá lugar el 29 de abril, y en ella se propondrá solicitar a la Comisión de Valores Mobiliarios brasileña el registro de una oferta pública de acciones de Neoenergia, así como la admisión de negociación en el Novo Mercado.

Neoenergia está participada por Iberdrola al 52,45%, además de por Banco do Brasil y el fondo de pensiones brasileño Previ, que tienen participaciones del 9,34% y del 38,21%, que ya ha confirmado que se desprenderá de su participación en la energética dentro de la salida a bolsa.

Neoenergia habría elegido a los bancos de inversión JPMorgan Chase & Co , Bank of America Corp y Banco do Brasil SA, entre otros, para gestionar la operación, según dijeron en marzo fuentes conocedoras del proceso.

En 2017, Neoenergia intentó colocar sus acciones en la bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo pero el proceso se aparcó ya que el precio no alcanzó las expectativas de los accionistas brasileños. Los accionistas esperan una valoración más alta ahora, ya que los resultados de Neoenergia han mejorado desde una fusión con su competidora Elektro en junio de 2017.

Precisamente, la OPV de Neoenergia estaba contemplada en los acuerdos alcanzados en el marco de la fusión entre Neoenergia y Elektro, con el compromiso de Iberdrola de respaldar la salida a Bolsa de la compañía cuando sus socios lo estimasen oportuno, en respuesta a sus necesidades de liquidez.