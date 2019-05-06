Público
Los mercados y el Gobierno La banca internacional redobla su presión para que PSOE y Cs cierren un pacto 

Hasta diez grandes bancos internacionales emiten informes en los que apuestan por el acuerdo entre socialistas y 'naranjas' aunque creen que lo más probable sea un pacto con Unidas Podemos, circunstancia que tildan de "peor opción". 

las oficinas de los bancos Citi, Barclays, y HSBC en Canary Wharf, el distrrito financiero de Londres. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Hasta diez grandes bancos internacionales quieren que el nuevo Gobierno que aún se tiene que formar en España tras las elecciones del 28 de abril sea fruto de un pacto entre el PSOE y Ciudadanos (Cs), según una información de El Mundo. Nada nuevo, porque desde el día siguiente de las elecciones, el Ibex y la patronal dejaron claro cuáles son sus preferencias

El diario El Mundo cita como fuente de su información "informes y notas de análisis de la última semana" que grandes bancos internacionales —estadounidenses (Morgan Stanley), alemanes (Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank), franceses (Société Générale. Kepler Chevreux), brutánicos (HSBC, Barclays) suizos (UBS), japoneses (Mizuho) y hasta un español (Santander)— han distribuido entres sus grandes clientes. En esos análisis, los grandes bancos coinciden en su apuesta  por la colaboración entre PSOE y Cs, pero también coinciden en que lo "más probable" sea un pacto entre socialistas y Unidas Podemos, circunstancia que no dudan en calificar de "peor opción". 

Por ejemplo, el banco francés Kepler Chevreux asegura a sus clientes que "el pacto con Ciudadanos sería el mejor escenario para los mercados". Esa es la idea-resumen que define la postura del resto de entidades, pese a que tanto el PSOE como Cs son reticentes al acuerdo entre ellos. De hecho, Albert Rivera, presidente de Cs, tuvo una reacción airada cuando la semana pasada los empresarios le sugirieron que pactara con el PSOE o al menos considerara abstenerse para favorecer la investidura de Pedro Sánchez.  

