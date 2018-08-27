La página web del Banco de España sufrió este fin de semana un ataque informático que ha impedido intermitentemente desde el domingo por la tarde acceder a la web de la institución.
Un portavoz de la entidad explicó que el ataque no ha tenido consecuencias en los servicios del banco ni en sus comunicaciones con el BCE o con otras instituciones y que no hay riesgo de robo de datos, mientras sus técnicos tratan de liberar el servicio.
"Es un ataque de denegación de servicio que afecta intermitentemente al acceso a nuestra web, pero que no ha tenido ningún efecto sobre el funcionamiento normal de la entidad", dijo un portavoz.
Una cuenta de Twitter identificada como "Anonymous Catalonia" destacaba la víspera el ataque bajo los hashtags #OpCatalonia y #TangoDown y relacionando el movimiento en las redes con una campaña para atacar las páginas web de varias instituciones españolas por el asunto político de la independencia de Catalunya.
La pàgina web del Banco de España ha caigut.https://t.co/f9vo0OFx26#OpCatalonia #TangoDown pic.twitter.com/yd0JyP1YKt— Аnonymous Catalonia (@anoncatalonia) 26 de agosto de 2018
El ataque de denegación de servicio (DoS por sus siglas en inglés) provoca la pérdida de acceso a una web mediante una sobrecarga de datos al servidor del proveedor de la web atacada.
El pasado octubre la organización Anonymous reivindicó el bloqueo de web del Tribunal Constitucional español en el marco de una campaña de apoyo a las pretensiones secesionistas de Cataluña que utilizó, entre otros, el hashtag #OpCatalunya.
