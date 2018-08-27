Público
#OpCatalonia "Anonymous Catalonia" consigue tumbar la página web del Banco de España

"Es un ataque de denegación de servicio que afecta intermitentemente al acceso a nuestra web, pero que no ha tenido ningún efecto sobre el funcionamiento normal de la entidad", dijo un portavoz de la entidad.

El letrero de la entrada de la estación de metro de Banco de España, frente a la sede de la entidad, en el centro de Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

La página web del Banco de España sufrió este fin de semana un ataque informático que ha impedido intermitentemente desde el domingo por la tarde acceder a la web de la institución.

Un portavoz de la entidad explicó que el ataque no ha tenido consecuencias en los servicios del banco ni en sus comunicaciones con el BCE o con otras instituciones y que no hay riesgo de robo de datos, mientras sus técnicos tratan de liberar el servicio.

"Es un ataque de denegación de servicio que afecta intermitentemente al acceso a nuestra web, pero que no ha tenido ningún efecto sobre el funcionamiento normal de la entidad", dijo un portavoz.

Una cuenta de Twitter identificada como "Anonymous Catalonia" destacaba la víspera el ataque bajo los hashtags #OpCatalonia y #TangoDown y relacionando el movimiento en las redes con una campaña para atacar las páginas web de varias instituciones españolas por el asunto político de la independencia de Catalunya.

El ataque de denegación de servicio (DoS por sus siglas en inglés) provoca la pérdida de acceso a una web mediante una sobrecarga de datos al servidor del proveedor de la web atacada.

El pasado octubre la organización Anonymous reivindicó el bloqueo de web del Tribunal Constitucional español en el marco de una campaña de apoyo a las pretensiones secesionistas de Cataluña que utilizó, entre otros, el hashtag #OpCatalunya.

