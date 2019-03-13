Pablo Isla ganó 9,48 millones en 2018 al frente de Inditex

El presidente de Inditex, Pablo Isla, percibió un total de 9,48 millones de euros en 2018, lo que supone un descenso del 10% respecto a un año antes, cuando cobró 10,69 millones de euros, según el informe anual sobre remuneraciones remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Este descenso en la retribución del primer ejecutivo de Inditex, que tiene congelado su sueldo fijo y el plan de jubilación sin aportaciones desde hace cuatro años, se produce tras incluir el plan de acciones por valor de 1,74 millones de euros.
En concreto, Isla percibió una remuneración en metálico de 7,78 millones de euros en 2018, lo que supone un incremento del 18,41% respecto al ejercicio anterior, cuando cobró 6,57 millones de euros.
Así, el máximo ejecutivo del grupo gallego recibió 3,25 millones en concepto de sueldo, 100.000 euros como remuneración fija, 3,08 millones de euros por retribución variable a corto plazo y 1,34 millones de euros por retribución variable a largo plazo.
Por su parte, el fundador de Inditex, Amancio Ortega, recibió un total de 100.000 euros por su pertenencia al consejo de administración de la compañía, la misma cantidad que en el ejercicio anterior.
Además, el fundador y primer accionista de Inditex, Amancio Ortega, ingresará este año 1.626,2 millones de euros en concepto de dividendos de la compañía, frente a los 1.386 millones que percibió por este concepto el año pasado.
El consejo de administración del grupo gallego, integrado por diez miembros, percibió un total de 9,71 millones de euros en 2018, lo que supone un aumento del 14,2% respecto al ejercicio anterior, cuando se embolsó 8,50 millones de euros.
