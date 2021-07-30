Estás leyendo: El PIB rebota un 2,8% en el segundo trimestre y llega hasta un 19,8% en la tasa interanual

La demanda nacional sumó 20,3 puntos al PIB interanual y la demanda externa tuvo una aportación negativa de 0,5 puntos.

Un pasillo de un supermercado de la Comunidad de Madrid. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

La economía española creció un 2,8% en el segundo trimestre del año, volviendo así a valores positivos después de haber registrado en el primer trimestre un retroceso del 0,4% debido al impacto de la tercera ola del Covid y de la borrasca 'Filomena'.

Según el avance de datos de Contabilidad Nacional publicado este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), la economía española creció un 2,8% entre abril y junio respecto al trimestre anterior debido sobre todo al impulso del consumo.

Tras el parón sufrido en 2020 por el impacto de la pandemia, la economía española rebotó un 19,8% interanual, frente a la caída del 4,2% experimentada en el trimestre anterior, lo que suponen 24 puntos por encima de la registrada en el primer trimestre de 2021. Así se rompe la tendencia tras cinco trimestres consecutivos de tasas interanuales por el efecto de la pandemia sobre la actividad económica.

La demanda nacional

La demanda nacional sumó 20,3 puntos al PIB interanual, cifra 22,9 puntos superior a la del primer trimestre, mientras que la demanda externa tuvo una aportación negativa de 0,5 puntos, 1,1 puntos más que en el trimestre anterior.

Para el INE, la dificultad para medir estadísticamente un cambio de coyuntura como el de la crisis del Covid, hace prever que las futuras revisiones de los resultados puedan ser de una mayores de lo habitual.

A precios corrientes, el PIB ascendió un 21,1% en tasa interanual, tasa 24,1 puntos superior a la registrada en el primer trimestre de este año. En todo caso, el INE explica que el avance de datos está elaborado con la información disponible hasta mayo, así como con algunos resultados adelantados a mes de junio.

