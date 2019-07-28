Público
EL PRAT La huelga de Iberia en Barcelona causa 73 cancelaciones este domingo

UGT cree que es "desafortunado" achacar los retrasos del sábado a la lluvia. Los trabajadores cumplirán durante esta jornada con los servicios mínimos. 

Interior de la Terminal 1 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona El Prat / EFE

La huelga de los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia en el Aeropuerto de Barcelona ha causado 73 cancelaciones este domingo, segundo día de huelga, y el portavoz de UGT Iberia Barcelona, Omar Minguillón, ha augurado que "caerá alguno más".

En declaraciones a Europa Press, Minguillón ha calificado de "desafortunado" achacar los retrasos generalizados en los vuelos del sábado a la fuerte lluvia, que hizo paralizar durante media hora los despegues y aterrizajes.

El portavoz ha informado de que los trabajadores cumplirán este domingo con los servicios mínimos, que ha tildado de excesivos, y ha explicado que el seguimiento de la huelga es del 80%, mientras que la compañía aérea aseguró que el sábado el seguimiento fue de un 17,5%.

Minguillón ha afirmado que "no hay noticias" sobre una nueva reunión de negociación con la compañía, y que los representantes del Comité de Empresa se reunirá este lunes a las 10.30 horas aproximadamente.

La huelga de los trabajadores de tierra de Iberia, que reclaman mejoras laborales, ya causó la cancelación de 62 vuelos este sábado, a lo que se sumaron las 32 cancelaciones por la meteorología adversa en Barcelona, según informó Aena a Europa Press.

