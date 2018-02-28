La constructora OHL, que se ha transformado con la venta de activos por valor de 2.600 millones de euros que aliviaron su asfixiante deuda, cerró el ejercicio 2017 con una pérdida de 12 millones de euros frente al quebranto de 432 millones registrado en un 2016 marcado por fuertes provisiones en sus negocios deficitarios.
En unas cifras reexpresadas para desconsolidar la división de concesiones, el grupo controlado por el empresario Villar Mir registró un resultado operativo bruto (ebitda) negativo de 56 millones de euros frente a los 576 millones de euros perdidos un año antes, con un descenso de las ventas del 3,8% a 3.342 millones de euros.
El grupo, que quiere centrarse en un modelo de negocio con pocos activos y focalizado en construcción, presentará un plan de negocio actualizado el próximo mes de abril.
Tras vender su negocio de concesiones a IFM Investors con una plusvalía estimada de 50 millones de euros en una operación que se cerrará este marzo, el grupo dijo que el ebitda proforma excluyendo gastos por despidos y pérdidas legacy, habría ascendido a 20 millones de euros, con un resultado neto positivo de 64 millones de euros.
Su cartera de construcción asciende a 5.600 millones de euros.
