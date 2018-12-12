El Gobierno aprobará la subida del Salario Mínimo Interprofesional (SMI) a 900 euros en el Consejo de Ministros que tiene previsto celebrar el próximo 21 de diciembre en Barcelona, según ha anunciado el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, en su comparecencia en el Congreso sobre Catalunya.
Sánchez ha recordado que se trata de una subida del 22%, la mayor desde 1977, y ha justificado esta medida con una "explicación clara", la de que "un país rico no puede tener trabajadores pobres".
(Habrá ampliación).
