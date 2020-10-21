ZARAGOZAActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha avalado la aplicación del IRPH (Índice de Referencia de Préstamos Hipotecarios) en las hipotecas, lo que va a impedir que el medio millón de familias que en los últimos años pagaron por sus créditos hasta 17.000 millones de euros más de lo que les habrían costado con el euríbor, recuperen ese dinero ingresado por los bancos españoles.
La Sala Primera del Supremo, encargada de los asuntos civiles, ha resuelto este miércoles cuatro de los cinco recursos que tenía sobre la mesa, los primeros sobre los que iba a pronunciarse después de que, el pasado 3 de marzo, el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE (TJUE) abriera la puerta a la revisión de su uso en las hipotecas.
Los magistrados, según informa el propio tribunal, han "apreciado falta de transparencia" en la aplicación al no haber informado las entidades financieras a sus clientes de "la evolución del índice de los dos años anteriores", aunque, al mismo tiempo, han concluido que "no había abusividad", lo que cierra la puerta tanto a dejar las hipotecas sin intereses como a sustituir ese índice por otro como el euríbor.
La sentencia, que se hará pública en unos días, cuenta con un voto particular discrepante del magistrado Francisco Javier Arroyo Fiestas.
[Habrá ampliación]
