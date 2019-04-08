El Tribunal Supremo ha decidido que las empresas del sector del juego paguen un IVA por las máquinas tragaperras. Así unifica la jurisprudencia y establece que son unas ganancias que deberían de pagar estos impuestos, ya que es un sector que mueve casi 3.000 millones de euros al año en España, según la Cadena Ser. Hasta el momento este criterio dependía de la comunidad autónoma en la que se encontrase el establecimiento.
Un empresario exigía la devolución de casi 29.748,42 euros de IVA que le habían sido reclamados por el alquiler de sus máquinas a varios bares entre 2008 y 2009. El Tribunal Supremo admitió a trámite este caso del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad Valenciana, entre los que se daba una discrepancia de cómo proceder en el caso.
Los jueces estudiaron la relación que existe entre la empresa de las máquinas y el local, concluyendo que es un sector que debe pagar un IVA que corra a cargo de la empresa propietaria de las máquinas. Esta sentencia da la razón a la Abogacía del Estado, impidiendo que Hacienda devolviese los 29.748,42 euros al empresario.
El Tribunal Supremo, aplicando la Directiva Europea del IVA ha asegurado que la relación entre el establecimiento y la empresa de las máquinas se trata de una "prestación de servicios a título oneroso", es decir, no exenta de pagar impuestos.
Según los datos recogidos por el Consejo Empresarial del Juego del año 2017, las máquinas en hostelería representaban el 53,8% de todo el sector, llegando a tener ingresos de casi 2.900 millones de euros.
