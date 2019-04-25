Vodafone y Orange amplían sus acuerdos para compartir redes en España

Los operadores de telefonía móvil Vodafone y Orange ampliarán sus acuerdos de compartición de redes móviles y fijas que mantienen las compañías en España, lo que permitirá un despliegue más rápido de la tecnología 5G, según anunció Vodafone en un comunicado el jueves.
El acuerdo duplicará con creces el número de emplazamientos compartidos, elevándolo a 14.800, frente a los 5.600 actuales. También permitirá a la compañía británica ofrecer conexiones de fibra a un millón de hogares más utilizando la red de línea fija de Orange.
El nuevo acuerdo en el mercado de la telefonía móvil amplía el alcanzado entre ambas compañías en 2006 y renovado en 2016, extendiendo las anteriores áreas de compartición, limitado a localidades de entre 1.000 y 25.000 habitantes, a ciudades de hasta 175.000 habitantes.
El presidente ejecutivo de Vodafone, Nick Read, ha tomado medidas para maximizar el valor de sus emplazamientos compartiendo infraestructuras con otros operadores móviles. En enero, amplió su asociación con Telefónica en Reino Unido, y en febrero anunció que se asociaría con Telecom Italia para compartir infraestructuras en Italia.
El consejero delegado de Orange España, Laurent Paillassot, ha subrayado que la operadora siempre ha defendido la compartición de infraestructuras como instrumento para llegar "antes y más lejos con nuestros despliegues de redes fijas y móviles". "En este caso, la ampliación del acuerdo con Vodafone permite a Orange extender aún más la cobertura móvil en España y acelerar su despliegue futuro de 5G a costes más eficientes", ha asegurado.
Por su parte, el consejero delegado de Vodafone España, António Coimbra, ha resaltado que este acuerdo es un nuevo ejemplo de la estrategia global de Vodafone para reforzar su colaboración con otros operadores que compartan nuestra filosofía de inversión. De hecho, la operadora reforzó en enero su acuerdo de compartición de redes con Telefónica en Reino Unido y en febrero alcanzó uno con Telecom Italia para el despliegue de 5G.
