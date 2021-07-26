Estás leyendo: Aparece una nueva cuenta en Suiza vinculada al rey emérito

Público
Público

Aparece una nueva cuenta en Suiza vinculada al rey emérito

Las investigaciones del fiscal suizo sobre la riqueza oculta de Juan Carlos I siguen sacando a la luz nuevas posibles maniobras del emérito para evitar la fiscalización de sus bienes.

Rey emérito
El rey emérito. EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

Una segunda cuenta, según informa El Confidencial, ha aflorado en la investigación del fiscal suizo Yves Bertossa sobre la riqueza oculta de Juan Carlos de Borbón. Se trata de un depósito en el banco Credit Suisse cuyo auténtico titular es un miembro del entorno familiar del rey emérito.

Estos nuevos datos, que también publica Infolibre, reflejan cómo Juan Carlos I habría ordenado operaciones económicas directamente para ayudar a un familiar y utilizando la misma vía que ya usó para ocultar dinero a la Agencia Tributaria.

En el entramado aparece de nuevo la Fundación Zagatka, administrada por el primo del emérito Álvaro de Orleans, El titular de esta nueva cuenta, una empresa panameña llamada Lactuva, no es más que un grupo de testaferros "especializado en montar redes opacas".

Las transferencias fueron ejecutadas por el consultor suizo Arturo Fasana, que en 2008 ordenó tres pagos de Zagatka a Lactuva.

En España, la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo tiene abiertas tres investigaciones sobre posibles fondos ocultos de Juan Carlos I, quien hasta ahora ha realizado dos regularizaciones fiscales y ha aportado voluntariamente más de cinco millones de euros para evitar posibles responsabilidades penales.

Mientras tanto, Juan Carlos de Borbón sigue instalado en la isla de Nurai, de un kilómetro cuadrado, a 15 minutos en barco de Abu Dabi, un lugar con un hotel de lujo y villas exclusivas, tras abandonar España como 'rey emérito' vitalicio  gracias un pacto con su hijo, el actual jefe de Estado, Felipe VI.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público