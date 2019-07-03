La Sala de Apelación de la Audiencia Nacional ha confirmado la absolución del expresidente del FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell de la acusación de blanquear comisiones ilegales del expresidente de la Confederación Brasileña de Fútbol Ricardo Teixeira, por la que estuvo 22 meses en prisión preventiva.
La Sala adopta esta decisión al rechazar el recurso contra la absolución de la Fiscalía, que pedía para Rosell seis años de cárcel, en una sentencia de la que es ponente el magistrado Eloy Velasco.
La sección primera de lo Penal absolvió a Rosell al aplicarle el principio de in dubio pro reo —en caso de duda se falla a favor del reo—, ante las dudas que se le plantearon al tribunal sobre la comisión del delito de blanqueo.
