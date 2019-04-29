Público
Jamal Khashoggi Un agente de Emiratos Árabes detenido por el caso Khashoggi se suicida en prisión

El detenido, un supuesto espía emiratí, se encontraba en prisión preventiva bajo la acusación de "espionaje militar, político e internacional". Durante el interrogatorio confesó que trabajaba para la inteligencia de Emiratos Árabes Unidos.

Un manifestante ilumina con una vela una imagen del periodista Jamal Khashoggi, asesinado en el consulado de Arabia Saudí en Estambul.- Osman Orsal/REUTERS

Un supuesto espía de los Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EAU) detenido en Turquía bajo la sospecha de haber estado implicado en el asesinato del periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi, se suicidó este lunes en una prisión de Estambul, informó la agencia semipública Anadolu.

La policía detuvo a principios de mes a dos agentes, cuya nacionalidad no se ha revelado, por su relación con la muerte de Khashoggi, asesinado en el consulado de su país en Estambul en octubre pasado. Durante el interrogatorio policial los agentes confesaron que trabajaban para la inteligencia de Emiratos Árabes Unidos.

Ambos permanecían en prisión preventiva en la cárcel estambulí de Silivri bajo la acusación de "espionaje militar, político e internacional". Aunque se da por hecho que el crimen fue cometido por un equipo de agentes saudíes, persisten dudas sobre si hubo un "colaborador local" encargado de hacer desaparecer el cadáver, que no se ha encontrado hasta la fecha.

Según la cadena de televisión pública turca TRT, ambos sospechosos realizaron frecuentes entradas y salidas de Turquía, aunque uno de ellos habría llegado al país euroasiático después del asesinato de Khashoggi.

Emiratos Árabes Unidos es uno de los aliados más cercanos de Arabia Saudí y se halla en un bando geopolítico opuesto al de Turquía, que en la región del golfo Pérsico apoya a Catar, lo que ha suscitado tensiones entre Ankara y Riad.

