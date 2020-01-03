Público
Público

Francia Al menos un muerto y varios heridos en un ataque con cuchillo al sur de París

El autor fue abatido por la Policía. La Fiscalía de Créteil ha asumido por el momento la investigación de los hechos, y no la Fiscalía Antiterrorista. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
03/01/2020 - La Policía francesa acordona la zona de Villejuif, al sur de París, donde un hombre ha acuchillado a varias personas. / REUTERS

La Policía francesa acordona la zona de Villejuif, al sur de París, donde un hombre ha acuchillado a varias personas. / REUTERS

Al menos una persona ha muerto en el ataque perpetrado con cuchillo en Villejuif, al sur de París, por un individuo que fue posteriormente abatido por disparos de la Policía.

Otras dos personas resultaron heridas de gravedad por el agresor en un ataque cuya naturaleza todavía se desconoce, según informó al canal BFM TV el alcalde de la vecina localidad de L'Hay-les-Roses, Vincent Jeanbrun, donde fue neutralizado el presunto autor de los hechos.

La Fiscalía de Créteil ha asumido por el momento la investigación de los hechos, y no la Fiscalía Antiterrorista, según dijeron a Efe fuentes de ese organismo, aunque no se descarta que eso pueda suceder en las próximas horas.

Según los primeros indicios, el agresor acuchilló a varias personas en el parque de Altos de Bruyeres poco antes de las 14.00 hora local (13.00 GMT) y posteriormente se dirigió hacia un centro comercial en L'Hay-les-Roses con la intención, según Jeanbrun, de continuar su ataque.

Allí intervinieron los agentes de policía, alertados por la llamada de un ciudadano sobre lo que había sucedido en el parque, lo que obligó a confinar a cientos de personas que se hallaban en el centro comercial en ese momento.

Artificieros de la Policía se desplazaron al lugar ante la sospecha de que el hombre neutralizado portase un cinturón de explosivos, algo que fue descartado posteriormente.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Internacional