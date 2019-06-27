La canciller de Alemania, Angela Merkel, ha sufrido este jueves nuevos temblores durante un acto público con el presidente, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, y la nueva ministra de Justicia, nueve días después de presentar un cuadro similar durante una recepción pública al mandatario de Ucrania. Entonces, Merkel afirmó que se había recuperado de los espasmos tras beber tres vasos de agua, apuntando a un posible cuadro de deshidratación. El presidente ucraniano, Volodimir Zelenski, incluso bromeó en la rueda de prensa posterior: "Estaba a mi lado y completamente a salvo".
Un portavoz del Gobierno ha aclarado que la canciller "está bien" y que mantiene su agenda, de tal forma que "todo sigue como estaba previsto". De hecho, la dirigente inicia este jueves su viaje a la cumbre del G20 que tendrá lugar el viernes y el sábado en Osaka (Japón).
Merkel encara ya la parte final de su carrera como canciller de Alemania, cargo en el que permanecerá hasta la celebración de las elecciones, previstas en principio para 2021. La dirigente ya ha renunciado al liderazgo de la Unión Cristiano Demócrata (CDU), donde ha sido sustituida por Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.
