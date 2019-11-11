Público
Bolivia Evo Morales acepta el asilo político ofrecido por México

"Les informo que hace unos momentos recibí una llamada del presidente Evo Morales mediante la cual ha respondido a nuestra invitación y solicitó verbalmente y formalmente el asilo en nuestro país", informa el canciller mexicano.

10/11/2019.- El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales (2-i), habla durante una breve comparecencia este domingo en el hangar presidencial de El Alto (Bolivia). Morales anunció la convocatoria de nuevas elecciones generales, tras el informe de la Organización

El presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales (2-i), habla durante una breve comparecencia este domingo en el hangar presidencial de El Alto (Bolivia). EFE/Stringer

Evo Morales, que este domingo anunció su forzada renuncia como presidente de Bolivia después de que las fuerzas armadas del país perpetraran un golpe de Estado, aceptó la oferta de asilo ofrecida por el Gobierno de México, informó este lunes el canciller mexicano, Marcelo Ebrard.

"Les informo que hace unos momentos recibí una llamada del presidente Evo Morales mediante la cual ha respondido a nuestra invitación y solicitó verbalmente y formalmente el asilo en nuestro país", informó el canciller mexicano, Marcelo Ebrard, en rueda de prensa.

