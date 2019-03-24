La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, puede conseguir el apoyo necesario en el Parlamento para que su acuerdo del brexit salga adelante si promete dimitir, según reveló este domingo la BBC.
Según la cadena pública, varios parlamentarios se plantean dar marcha atrás y respaldar el pacto de May si esta se comprometiera a no estar al mando en la nueva ronda de negociaciones, las que se establecerían para llegar a un acuerdo definitivo con la Unión Europea (UE).
Estas revelaciones coinciden con la supuesta conspiración de once ministros para forzar la salida de la premier en la reunión del Gabinete semanal de mañana, según reveló anoche The Sunday Times.
De acuerdo con ese diario, los ministros quieren nombrar a un líder interino provisional que saque adelante el brexit y el que más apoyos tendría es David Lidington, actual ministro del Gabinete, seguido del ministro de Medioambiente, Michael Gove, y del ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Jeremy Hunt.
Sin embargo, fuentes de Downing Street señalaron que, a pesar de las presiones, la mandataria conservadora no tiene intención de presentar su dimisión.
Las críticas a la primera ministra han ido elevándose esta semana después de que el miércoles insinuara en un discurso desde su residencia oficial que los diputados son los culpables de la crisis del brexit.
La Unión Europea (UE) indicó el pasado jueves que el Reino Unido tiene hasta el próximo 29 de marzo para aprobar el acuerdo del brexit si quiere salir de forma negociada del bloque comunitario el próximo 22 de mayo.
De lo contrario, señaló, ha dado de plazo al país hasta el 12 de abril para que decida cómo quiere proceder, si cancelar el brexit, si salir de forma abrupta o si pactar una prórroga más prolongada que obligaría al Reino Unido a participar en las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo que tendrán lugar entre el 23 y el 26 de mayo.
Un millón de personas salieron ayer a las calles de Londres para reclamar la celebración de un segundo referéndum del brexit, según los organizadores de la multitudinaria manifestación, la campaña People's Vote.
