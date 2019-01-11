Público
Macedonia del Norte El Parlamento de Macedonia aprueba el cambio del nombre del país

Los parlamentarios han aprobado los cambios en la Constitución que tanto le han costado a Zoran Zaev, el primer ministro del país, y que engloban el cambio de nombre por Macedonia del Norte, reformas respecto a la diáspora, la integridad territorial y la soberanía de los países vecinos.

Zoran Zaev, primer ministro de Macedonia. EFE

El Parlamento de la Antigua República Yugoslava de Macedonia (ARYM) aprobó hoy los cambios en la Constitución necesarios para que el país se llame Macedonia del Norte, como acordó con Grecia para cerrar una disputa abierta durante más de un cuarto de siglo.

El primer ministro, Zoran Zaev, tuvo problemas para asegurar la mayoría de dos tercios necesaria para reformar la Carta Magna, pero finalmente la tarde del viernes consiguió que 81 diputados diesen su apoyo a los cambios que abrirán al país las puertas de la OTAN y de las negociaciones de adhesión de la Unión Europea (UE).

Los cambios en la Constitución que se han aprobado se refieren al nombre del país, el preámbulo de la Carta Magna, la diáspora, la integridad territorial y la soberanía de los países vecinos, y eran una parte fundamental del acuerdo firmado con Grecia este verano.

