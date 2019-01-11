Público
Prisión para el anciano que mató a otro con un bastón en una residencia de El Burgo de Osma

El detenido, investigado por un delito de homicidio o asesinato, será trasladado previamente al Servicio de Psiquiatría del Hospital de Santa Bárbara para valorar su estado de salud y recibir tratamiento.

Una habitación de la residencia de mayores "Benilde". La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre de 94 años por matar a su compañero, de 91. /EFE

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción Único de El Burgo de Osma (Soria) ha acordado el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza del anciano de 94 años detenido por matar con un bastón a su compañero de habitación de residencia, de 91.

El detenido, investigado por un delito de homicidio o asesinato, será trasladado previamente al Servicio de Psiquiatría del Hospital de Santa Bárbara para valorar su estado de salud y recibir tratamiento, según ha informado el gabinete de comunicación del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León con sede en Burgos.

El informe médico servirá para adoptar otras posibles decisiones con el detenido, que tiene 94 años y demencia senil. El agresor, al parecer, golpeó anoche con un bastón a su compañero de habitación en la residencia de mayores Benilde, en El Burgo de Osma.

Los servicios de emergencia recibieron una llamada a las 21.30 horas de ayer y cuando la Guardia Civil llegó al lugar de los hechos confirmó que se trataba de un homicidio consumado.

El agresor y el fallecido llevaban tres días compartiendo dormitorio, ha confirmado el director de la residencia Javier Gómez. 

