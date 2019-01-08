Detenido un joven de 20 años en relación con el ciberataque masivo a políticos alemanes

La Oficina Federal de Investigación Criminal (BKA) informó este martes de la detención de un joven de 20 años en relación con el ciberataque masivo contra políticos y figuras públicas, entre ellas la canciller, Angela Merkel.
La Oficina Central para la lucha contra la Delincuencia en Internet (ZIT) de la Fiscalía de Fráncfort y el BKA registraron el domingo la vivienda de un sospechoso de 20 años en el estado federado de Hesse, en el oeste del país, que fue detenido preventivamente por sospecha de espionaje y publicación no autorizada de datos personales de políticos, periodistas y personas públicas, precisa el comunicado.
La Fiscalía y el BKA han convocado una rueda de prensa para las 12.00 (11.00 GMT) para ofrecer detalles sobre los resultados provisionales de la investigación. Según el programa Kontraste de la primera cadena de la televisión pública alemana ARD, el detenido "ha confesado".
Medios locales informaron ayer de que la policía se había incautado de aparatos técnicos durante un registro el domingo en Heilbronn, en el estado federado de Baden-Württemberg, en el sur del país, de la vivienda de un joven de 19 años que afirma haber estado en contacto con el supuesto responsable del ciberataque.
El ciberataque ha sido uno de los mayores de la historia en Alemania, que ha afectado a cientos de políticos y a numerosas figuras públicas, como artistas y periodistas, informó el viernes el Gobierno germano, que lo calificó de un acto "grave" contra las instituciones democráticas.
Entre los datos a los tuvieron acceso los ciberintrusos hay números de teléfonos móviles y direcciones postales así como documentos internos de los partidos, documentos bancarios personales e informaciones sensibles sobre el entorno familiar. La única agrupación representada en el Bundestag que no se ha visto afectada es la ultraderechista Alternativa por Alemania (AfD).
Según el Ministerio del Interior, la dimensión del ataque no se conoció hasta la noche del pasado jueves, aunque la publicación de los datos se había iniciado antes de Navidad en una cuenta de Twitter, con cerca de 17.000 seguidores y en formato digital del tradicional calendario de Adviento.
