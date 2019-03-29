Público
Donald Trump Trump promete cerrar la frontera con México si no detienen "inmediatamente" el flujo de migrantes 

Una nueva caravana de migrantes centroamericanos enfurece al presidente estadounidense, que ha afirmado este viernes a través de su cuenta de Twitter que cerrará la frontera sur de su país si las autoridades mexicanas no actúan para impedirlo.

Donald Trump, en marzo del año pasado, durante su visita a la frontera entre California y México. /REUTERS

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este viernes que cerrará "total o parcialmente" la frontera con México la próxima semana si las autoridades mexicanas no detienen "inmediatamente" y por completo el flujo de inmigrantes ilegales. 

"Los demócratas nos han dejado con las leyes de inmigración más débiles del mundo entero. Las de México son las más restrictivas, y ganan más de 100.000 millones al año a costa de Estados Unidos", ha escrito Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

Como ha hecho en otras ocasiones, Trump ha relacionado la inmigración con el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TCLAN), modificado el año pasado sin grandes variaciones, y que según el mandatario es un pacto en el que su país sale perdiendo en la balanza comercial.

"Por lo tanto, el Congreso debe cambiar ahora estas leyes, mientras México debe evitar que los ilegales entren en Estados Unidos. Si México no detiene inmediatamente toda la inmigración ilegal que entra en Estados Unidos a través de nuestra frontera sur, cerraré la frontera, o grandes secciones de la frontera, la próxima semana", ha añadido.

"A México no le costaría nada hacerlo, pero se limitan a coger nuestro dinero y 'hablar'. Además, perdemos tanto dinero con ellos, en especial si le sumamos el narcotráfico, que el cierre de la frontera sería una buena idea", ha indicado el presidente.

Trump ya había avisado este jueves de que podría cerrar la frontera tras acusar a México, una vez más, de quedarse de brazos cruzados contra la inmigración ilegal, ante la conformación de una nueva caravana de migrantes centroamericanos que podría sumar hasta 20.000 personas, "la caravana madre". "México no está haciendo NADA para ayudar a frenar el flujo de migrantes ilegales hacia nuestro país. Hablan pero no hay acciones", escribió este jueves el presidente estadounidense en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

