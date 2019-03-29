El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este viernes que cerrará "total o parcialmente" la frontera con México la próxima semana si las autoridades mexicanas no detienen "inmediatamente" y por completo el flujo de inmigrantes ilegales.
"Los demócratas nos han dejado con las leyes de inmigración más débiles del mundo entero. Las de México son las más restrictivas, y ganan más de 100.000 millones al año a costa de Estados Unidos", ha escrito Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de marzo de 2019
Como ha hecho en otras ocasiones, Trump ha relacionado la inmigración con el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TCLAN), modificado el año pasado sin grandes variaciones, y que según el mandatario es un pacto en el que su país sale perdiendo en la balanza comercial.
"Por lo tanto, el Congreso debe cambiar ahora estas leyes, mientras México debe evitar que los ilegales entren en Estados Unidos. Si México no detiene inmediatamente toda la inmigración ilegal que entra en Estados Unidos a través de nuestra frontera sur, cerraré la frontera, o grandes secciones de la frontera, la próxima semana", ha añadido.
....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de marzo de 2019
"A México no le costaría nada hacerlo, pero se limitan a coger nuestro dinero y 'hablar'. Además, perdemos tanto dinero con ellos, en especial si le sumamos el narcotráfico, que el cierre de la frontera sería una buena idea", ha indicado el presidente.
Trump ya había avisado este jueves de que podría cerrar la frontera tras acusar a México, una vez más, de quedarse de brazos cruzados contra la inmigración ilegal, ante la conformación de una nueva caravana de migrantes centroamericanos que podría sumar hasta 20.000 personas, "la caravana madre". "México no está haciendo NADA para ayudar a frenar el flujo de migrantes ilegales hacia nuestro país. Hablan pero no hay acciones", escribió este jueves el presidente estadounidense en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de marzo de 2019
