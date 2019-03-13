Nasrin Sotudeh, abogada y defensora de derechos humanos iraní, ha sido condenada a 38 años de prisión y a 148 latigazos por "conspirar contra la seguridad nacional" de Irán.
Sotoudeh, que ha representado a activistas de la oposición, incluidas mujeres procesadas por quitarse el pañuelo obligatorio, fue arrestada el pasado mes de junio y acusada de espionaje, propaganda e insultos al líder supremo de Irán.
La abogada, de 55 años, ya estuvo encarcelada entre 2010 y 2013 por actuar, según las autoridades, "contra la seguridad nacional" y difundir "propaganda contra el régimen".
Amnistía Internacional señala que "no se pueden explicar" las informaciones contradictorias
En un principio, el juez Mohamad Moghiseh de la Corte Revolucionaria de Teherán informó de que la sentencia de Sotoudeh era de cinco años de prisión por "conspirar contra la seguridad nacional" y de dos años más por "insultar al líder supremo", el ayatolá Ali Jameneí.
Sin embargo, el también abogado y esposo de la letrada aseguró a través de las redes sociales que Sotoudeh fue condenada a 38 años de cárcel y a 148 latigazos. Reza Jandan no ha precisado los cargos por los que se condena a Sotudeh, aunque Amnistía Internacional señala que ha sido condenada por siete cargos distintos.
Amnistía Internacional (AI) ha denunciado en un comunicado la condena de la abogada y señala que "no pueden explicar" las informaciones contradictorias proporcionadas por el juez y por la oficina de aplicación de penas de la prisión a la propia Sotudeh.
La sentencia contra la abogada se conoce cuatro días después de que fuera designado oficialmente como jefe del Poder Judicial el clérigo ultraconservador Ebrahim Raisí, quien se teme vaya a aumentar la represión en Irán.
