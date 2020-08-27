Estás leyendo: Laura toca tierra en la costa sureste de EEUU como un potente huracán de categoría cuatro

Las autoridades ordenaron ya este martes la evacuación de la zona de Lake Charles, donde viven unas 200.000 personas.

Imágenes de los destrozos provocados por el huracán Laura. REUTERS.
EFE

El ojo del potente huracán Laura, de categoría de intensidad cuatro -de un máximo de cinco-, tocó tierra este jueves en la costa de Luisiana (EE.UU.) con vientos máximos sostenidos de hasta 240 kilómetros por hora, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de Estados Unidos.

A la 01.00 hora local de Luisiana (06.00 GMT), el ojo de Laura, que amenaza con inundaciones "catastróficas" según el NHC, tocó tierra cerca de la localidad de Cameron, estaba ubicado 45 kilómetros al sursuroeste de Lake Charles y avanzaba en dirección norte a una velocidad de 24 kilómetros por hora. 

Las autoridades han evacuado la zona

Las autoridades ordenaron ya este martes la evacuación de la zona de Lake Charles, donde viven unas 200.000 personas.

"Laura está avanzando sobre tierra en el suroeste de Luisiana. ¡PÓNGANSE A CUBIERTO AHORA! Considere estos vientos extremos inminentes como si se acercara un tornado y vaya de inmediato al sitio seguro en su refugio. ¡Actúe ahora para proteger su vida!", alertó el NHC en su último boletín.

El huracán Laura ya ha dejado 21 muertos en Haití y cuatro en República Dominicana

El director del centro, Ken Graham, se dirigió en un vídeo a los residentes de la zona: "Es demasiado peligroso estar ahí afuera, espero que no estén allí, espero que hayan evacuado".

Laura, que ya dejó 21 muertos a su paso por Haití y otros cuatro en República Dominicana, amenaza ahora a Luisiana y al este de Texas con marejada ciclónica de hasta 6 metros, vientos extremos e inundaciones repentinas a lo largo de esta noche y durante la mañana.

Próximos movimientos de Laura

Los meteorólogos del NHC pronostican, sin embargo, un "rápido debilitamiento" de la tormenta ahora que Laura ha tocado tierra.

En su trayectoria pronosticada, Laura se moverá tierra adentro a través de Luisiana y llegará a Arkansas la próxima noche para desplazarse el viernes sobre el valle central de Misisipí debilitado a depresión tropical.

Con su categoría cuatro, Laura es la tormenta más potente hasta la fecha de la temporada de huracanes en el Atlántico.

Los otros huracanes han sido Hanna, Isaías y Marco, los tres de categoría uno.

