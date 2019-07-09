El canal ruso de televisión RT y la agencia de noticias de ese país Sputnik han sido excluidos de la conferencia sobre libertad de prensa que se celebra esta semana en Londres por desempeñar "un papel activo a la hora de propagar desinformación".
Al evento, organizado por el Ministerio británico de Asuntos Exteriores y que se desarrollará de miércoles a jueves, acudirán políticos, académicos, diplomáticos, periodistas y otros ciudadanos.
El Foreign Office vetó las acreditaciones a los citados medios pero señaló que periodistas "de todas partes del mundo asistirán a la conferencia, incluidos los de medios de Rusia".
Por su parte, la embajada de este país en el Reino Unido consideró que esa decisión del Gobierno británico supone una "discriminación directa motivada políticamente".
"Hace falta un tipo particular de hipocresía para hacer campaña por la libertad de prensa mientras se veta"
La legación presentó una queja al Ministerio de Exteriores por su veto a dichos medios y acusó al Reino Unido de perpetrar una "sucia campaña de meses de duración" contra RT.
El canal de televisión, respaldado por el Estado ruso y previamente conocido como Russia Today, apuntó en un comunicado que "hace falta un tipo particular de hipocresía para hacer campaña por la libertad de prensa mientras se veta a las voces inconvenientes y se difama a los medios alternativos".
En los últimos años, RT ha aumentado el número de coberturas sobre noticias relacionadas con el Reino Unido y Estados Unidos, en lo que se ha percibido como un intento por posicionarse como alternativa a los principales medios de comunicación en esos países.
La BBC recuerda que el regulador de medios británico –Ofcom– denunció el pasado diciembre que RT había cometido siete infracciones del código deontológico de los medios durante la cobertura del envenenamiento del exespía ruso Sergei Skripal y su hija Yulia en Salisbury.
