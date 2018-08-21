Público
México Las autoridades mexicanas hallan casi 200 restos óseos en el norte del país

Los restos pertenecerían a cadáveres enterrados entre 2009 y 2011, según las primeras pesquisas. Más de 240 efectivos de distintos organismos oficiales realizaron "un rastreo donde se recorrieron más de 8,5 kilómetros".

Forenses registran los restos óseos encontrados durante una búsqueda de tumbas clandestinas en México. / REUTERS - JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Las autoridades mexicanas han hallado un total de 199 restos óseos en una zona rural del municipio de Guadalupe, cerca de la frontera con Estados Unidos, según ha informado la Fiscalía del estado de Chihuahua en un comunicado.

El hallazgo se produjo el pasado domingo durante un operativo destinado a "buscar y localizar restos humanos" después de que "se analizaran carpetas de investigación en las que se presume que existen cuerpos inhumados clandestinamente" en este lugar.

Más de 240 efectivos de distintos organismos oficiales realizaron "un rastreo donde se recorrieron más de 8,5 kilómetros en el arroyo localizado al sur de los poblados de El Millón y Juárez y Reforma, en el municipio de Guadalupe".

"Como resultado, se logró la recuperación de 199 restos óseos, que fueron recolectados y embalados para su traslado al Servicio Médico Forense y posterior análisis por los laboratorios de antropología y genética para su respectiva individualización, lateralización e identificación", reza la nota oficial.

Las autoridades aseguraron que, según las primeras pesquisas, los restos pertenecerían a cadáveres enterrados entre 2009 y 2011.

México atraviesa una ola de violencia ligada al narcotráfico y el crimen organizado que, sólo el año pasado, dejó 31.174 homicidios. El próximo presidente mexicano, el izquierdista Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ha prometido acabar con la violencia con un enfoque distinto al militar y devolver la esperanza a los familiares de los 36.265 mexicanos que se encuentran actualmente desaparecidos, según cifras oficiales.

