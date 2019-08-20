Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Diosdado Cabello El número dos del gobierno de Venezuela niega la reunión secreta con EEUU

Diosdado Cabello, el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente de Venezuela, ha calificado de "mentira" y "manipulación" la reunión entre un alto funcionario de la casa blanca y él mismo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
12/08/2019.- El jefe de la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC), Diosdado Cabello (c), sale tras una sesión de la ANC este lunes, en Caracas (Venezuela). La Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC) de Venezuela, integrada solo por oficialistas. EFE/ Miguel

El jefe de la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC), Diosdado Cabello (c), sale tras una sesión de la ANC este lunes, en Caracas (Venezuela). La Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC) de Venezuela, integrada solo por oficialistas. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

Diosdado Cabello, presidente de la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC) de Venezuela, ha negado cualquier reunión secreta con alguien cercano al Gobierno de Donald Trump, tras la filtración de Associated Press.

La agencia Associated Press informó en distintos medios sobre el supuesto encuentro secreto en Caracas el mes pasado y ha desvelado que la intención de la administración estadounidense sería persuadir a figuras cercanas al presidente Nicolás Maduro para que apoyen un "plan de transición" que aleje al país de la crisis política.

Cabello, en rueda de prensa ha calificado de "mentira" y "manipulación" la información sobre el encuentro al ser preguntado sobre la información recientemente publicada.  Además, añadió que parecía que EEUU y la agencia querían que el mismo legitimase esa "mentira".

Cabello solo se reuniría con EEUU si tuviera la aprobación de Nicolás Maduro

Además, el presidente de la ANC declaró que solo se reuniría y dialogaría con EEUU si se dieran cuatro condiciones: tendrían que contar con la aprobación de Nicolás Maduro, solo hablaría en nombre de Venezuela, el encuentro se realizaría en Venezuela y solo serían interlocutores con gran importancia política. "Yo me reúno con los dueños del circo, no con los que trabajan para ellos", aseveró.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas