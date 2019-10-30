Los servicios de la compañía Facebook, como Instagram, Messenger o WhatsApp, están experimentando problemas este miércoles a nivel global que impiden a los usuarios acceder a ellos con normalidad.
Portales como DownDetector o Outage Report informan de problemas en el funcionamiento de los servicios de mensajería instantánea, Messenger y WhatsApp, desde poco después de las 16:30 horas (España peninsular), así como de las redes sociales Instagram y Facebook.
Los problemas en el acceso a los servicios se notan a nivel global, pero sobre todo en América y Europa. En el caso de Messenger, se nota más en Reino Unido, Francia y Polonia, Filipinas y en el este de Estados Unidos, mientras que las dificultades de usar WhatsApp se perciben con mayor incidencia en España, Italia, País Bajos y Brasil. En el caso de Instagram, la incidencia es mayor en el este de Estados Unidos, y Europa.
