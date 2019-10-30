Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Redes sociales Instagram, Facebook Messenger y WhatsApp experimentan problemas a nivel global

Los problemas en el acceso a los servicios se notan a sobre todo en América y Europa. En España han afectado más las dificultades de la plataforma de mensajería WhatsApp al igual que en Italia, País Bajos y Brasil.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 1
Foto de archivo de un móvil. / EFE

Foto de archivo de un móvil. / EFE

Los servicios de la compañía Facebook, como Instagram, Messenger o WhatsApp, están experimentando problemas este miércoles a nivel global que impiden a los usuarios acceder a ellos con normalidad. 

Portales como DownDetector o Outage Report informan de problemas en el funcionamiento de los servicios de mensajería instantánea, Messenger y WhatsApp, desde poco después de las 16:30 horas (España peninsular), así como de las redes sociales Instagram y Facebook. 

Los problemas en el acceso a los servicios se notan a nivel global, pero sobre todo en América y Europa. En el caso de Messenger, se nota más en Reino Unido, Francia y Polonia, Filipinas y en el este de Estados Unidos, mientras que las dificultades de usar WhatsApp se perciben con mayor incidencia en España, Italia, País Bajos y Brasil. En el caso de Instagram, la incidencia es mayor en el este de Estados Unidos, y Europa.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas