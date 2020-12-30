Estás leyendo: Argentina legaliza el aborto

Que sea Ley Argentina legaliza el aborto

El Senado de Argentina aprobó en la madrugada de este miércoles un proyecto que permite acceder libremente al aborto hasta la semana 14 de gestación, que fue impulsado por el Gobierno de Alberto Fernández y era un reclamo histórico de los colectivos feministas.

El texto, que ya había sido aprobado por los Diputados el 11 de diciembre pasado, recibió los votos a favor de 38 senadores, 29 en contra y una abstención, tras una sesión de 12 horas y durante la que miles de personas, a favor o en contra de la ley, se concentraron a las afueras del Congreso a la espera del resultado.

El proyecto representa un fuerte cambio respecto a la situación actual -en la que solo se permite abortar legalmente si la mujer sufrió una violación o corre peligro su vida- y autoriza la objeción de conciencia de los facultativos que no quieran participar del aborto, pero siempre que deriven con rapidez a las pacientes a otros profesionales que lo lleven a cabo.

