Varios terremotos en el norte de Filipinas provocan ocho muertos y 60 heridos

Los temblores han causado daños en casas e iglesias y se ha movilizado al ejército para llevar a cabo labores de rescate.

Una iglesia afectada por los temblores en Itbayat. / EFE

Al menos ocho personas han muerto y unas 60 han resultado heridas en Filipinas tras varios terremotos de magnitud de entre 5,4 y 5,9 que sacudieron desde primera hora de la mañana el centro de la isla de Luzón, al norte del país.

Los seísmos se produjeron antes del amanecer con varias horas de diferencia cerca del municipio de Itbayat, en las islas Batanes, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS), que registra la actividad sísmica en todo el mundo.

El último temblor, de magnitud 5,7, se registró a las 01.24 GMT (09.24 hora local) a 21 kilómetros de Itbayat y a una profundidad de 10 kilómetros, informó la USGS.

El Consejo Nacional de Reducción de Desastres cifró en ocho los fallecidos y en 60 las personas heridas, mientras pidió a la población de la zona afectada que se mantenga fuera de sus casas para ponerse a salvo de posibles réplicas.

Las autoridades informaron además de que los temblores habían causado daños en casas e iglesias y que se había movilizado al ejército para llevar a cabo labores de rescate.

Filipinas se asienta sobre el llamado Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico, una zona de gran actividad sísmica y volcánica que es sacudida por unos 7.000 temblores al año, la mayoría moderados.

Seísmos de magnitud superior a 5 se registran de manera esporádica en el sur de Mindanao, Batanes y la región oriental de Bicol.

