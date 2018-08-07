Público
Tráfico aéreo Una familia francesa y un lapso policial causa el caos en el aeropuerto de Fráncfort

La alarma provocó la evacuación y el cierre de las puertas A y Z de la Terminal 1 en el aeropuerto, un importante hub internacional, entre las 11:30 y las 15:00 horas. Lufthansa informa de que unos 7.000 pasajeros se han visto afectados.

Personal del aeropuerto informa a pasajeros y visitantes en el aeropuerto de Fráncfort (Alemania). EFE/ Thorsten Wagner

La evacuación preventiva de una parte de la Terminal 1 del aeropuerto de Fráncfort, tras colarse una familia francesa en la zona de seguridad, ha causado numerosos retrasos y cancelaciones en los vuelos en este aeropuerto.

Según fuentes policiales, la causa de la evacuación de la terminal fue un error cometido por un oficial de seguridad, informa Reuters. “A pesar de una prueba positiva de explosivos, una familia francesa de cuatro miembros pudo abandonar la zona de seguridad", apuntan.

Posteriormente, la familia volvió a pasar los controles y se le permitió continuar su viaje. La policía no dio detalles sobre qué había desencadenado la prueba de explosivos positivos.

El embarque de su vuelo fue interrumpido a las 11.30 horas local, según Fraport. La alarma provocó la evacuación y el cierre de las puertas A y Z de la Terminal 1 en el aeropuerto, un importante hub internacional y base de Lufthansa.

Unos 1.500 vuelos debían despegar y aterrizar en el aeropuerto de Frankfurt el martes, según Fraport. Lufthansa informa de que unos 7.000 pasajeros se han visto afectados.

A finales de julio se produjeron 200 cancelaciones y 60 retrasos de vuelos en el aeropuerto de Múnich porque una mujer llegó a la zona de seguridad sin haber pasado antes el control.

