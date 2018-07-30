Público
Trump alaba la política de Italia contra la inmigración: "Estáis haciendo lo correcto"

"Estoy muy de acuerdo con lo que están haciendo con respecto a la inmigración y la inmigración ilegal, e incluso en inmigración legal", afirmó Trump al recibir en la Casa Blanca al primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte.

Donald Trump saluda a Giuseppe Conte en el Despacho Oval. /REUTERS

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha felicitado al primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, a quien ha recibido este lunes en la Casa Blanca, por la política migratoria que ha adoptado el nuevo Gobierno del país, indicando que otros gobiernos europeos deberían seguir su ejemplo.

"Estoy muy de acuerdo con lo que estáis haciendo respecto a la migración y la inmigración ilegal, incluso sobre la inmigración legal. Italia ha adoptado una postura firme en la frontera (...) Y, francamente, estáis haciendo lo correcto", ha dicho a Conte ante los medios de comunicación.

Trump ha considerado que, aunque "pocos países" han adoptado una postura tan firme como Italia, "un montón de países en Europa deberían hacerlo", si bien no ha mencionado a ninguno en concreto.

El dirigente norteamericano ha querido felicitar a Conte, con quien ha desarrollado un trato "amistoso" a través de las cumbres del G-7 y conversaciones telefónicas, por su "fantástico trabajo" como primer ministro.

Conte, por su parte, se ha limitado a responder a la "cálida hospitalidad" de Trump. "Es un gran honor para mí, por supuesto. Gracias por esta invitación", ha dicho.

El nuevo ministro de Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, ha cerrado los puertos italianos a los buques de salvamento de las ONG que operan en el mar Mediterráneo, reactivando con ello el debate migratorio en el seno de la UE.

Trump es un gran defensor de las políticas migratorias duras. Planea construir un muro en la frontera con México y ha separado a los niños migrantes de sus padres, aunque ha tenido que poner fin a esta práctica y reunificar a estas familias por las críticas recibidas.

