Trump anuncia que impondrá "sanciones económicas" a Irán mientras "valora la respuesta" al ataque a sus bases

"No hay ningún estadounidense herido, solo se produjeron daños mínimos en las bases", ha asegurado Trump.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, durante una rueda de prensa. / CAPTURA

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este miércoles "fuertes sanciones económicas" a Irán, mientras "valora la respuesta" al ataque a sus bases en Irak y "hasta que cambie su comportamiento".

En la madrugada de este miércoles, Irán atacó a dos bases militares estadounidenses en Irak como "venganza" por el asesinato de su comandante Qasem Soleimaní. "No hay ningún estadounidense herido, solo se produjeron daños mínimos en las bases", ha asegurado Trump. Por su parte Irán asegura que hay 80 muertos estadounidenses. 

También ha pedido a Reino Unido, Francia y Rusia que rompan el acuerdo nuclear de 2015 con Irán para renegociar un nuevo pacto. "Debemos trabajar todos juntos hacia un acuerdo con Irán que haga el mundo un lugar más seguro y pacífico", añadió el mandatario. 

(Habrá ampliación)

