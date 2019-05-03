El ministro español de Asuntos Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, manifestó este viernes que el Gobierno "limitará" las actividades políticas del líder opositor venezolano Leopoldo López, que se encuentra en la residencia del embajador de España en Venezuela.
"España no va a permitir que su embajada se convierta en un centro de activismo político", dijo Borrell a periodistas en el Líbano, donde está en visita oficial. Borrell recordó que López tuvo este jueves encuentros con la prensa en la embajada y recalcó que "a partir de ahora esto será regulado".
El ministro puntualizó que, en función al derecho internacional, la figura de "huésped o acogido" en la embajada "naturalmente" implica una limitación en su actividad política. "Tenemos la confianza de que, en estas condiciones, Venezuela va a respetar naturalmente la inmunidad del territorio de la embajada de España", agregó.
Borrell reiteró que España "no entregará" a López a las autoridades venezolanas, a pesar de que el Tribunal Supremo venezolano dictó este jueves una orden de arresto. Asimismo, recordó que López está en la legación diplomática en calidad de "huésped" y no puede solicitar asilo político porque la legislación española solo permite hacerlo desde territorio español.
El ministro también reveló que ha hablado de la situación de López con el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, con el que mantiene una "relación cortés", a pesar de que España ha reconocido como presidente interino al opositor Juan Guaidó.
El Tribunal Supremo de Justicia de Venezuela emitió este jueves una orden de arresto contra López, que cumplía desde 2014 una condena de 14 años de prisión, aunque desde mediados de 2017 se encontraba en arresto domiciliario en Caracas.
López fue liberado el martes por un grupo de militares con un "indulto presidencial" del líder opositor Juan Guaidó, reconocido presidente interino de Venezuela por más de cincuenta países, principalmente americanos y europeos como España.
Guaidó pidió el martes a la Fuerza Armada de Venezuela a dar la espalda al gobernante Nicolás Maduro, pero solo un pequeño grupo de militares participó en el levantamiento, que fracasó a las pocas horas
