Venezuela Maduro pide a Guaidó que convoque elecciones para "darle una revolcada con los votos del pueblo"

El presidente venezolana llama "míster payaso" al líder opositor pues cree que lo vencería, pero obvia que él también puede convocar los comicios

Maduro habla en Caracas durante una reunión del Gobierno. (REUTERS)

El gobernante de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, pidió este martes al jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, reconocido como mandatario interino por casi 50 países, que convoque elecciones presidenciales, pues cree que lo vencería y esto pondría a fin a la disputa por el poder Ejecutivo que mantienen.

"Que el mister (señor) payaso convoque a elecciones (...) si es que las tiene puestas para revolcarlo bien revolcado con votos, como es debido", dijo el líder chavista durante un acto de graduación de médicos en Caracas.

Guaidó juró en enero pasado como presidente encargado al considerar que Maduro usurpa la Presidencia, pues afirma que obtuvo la reelección en unos comicios tachados de fraudulentos entre otras razones porque a sus principales contendientes se les impidió competir.

"El pretendido autoproclamado por qué no convocó a elecciones, por qué no convoca a elecciones para darle una revolcada con votos del pueblo. Convoque a elecciones señor autoproclamado, señor payaso, convoque a elecciones míster payaso", prosiguió en alusión a Guaidó.

El diputado cuenta con el reconocimiento de la mayoría de países de la Unión Europea (UE) y América que respaldan su ruta planteada que incluye un gobierno de transición y elecciones libres.

El líder opositor también pretende que entren el sábado en Venezuela unas donaciones hechas por varios gobiernos y empresas en concepto de ayuda humanitaria para paliar la severa crisis sanitaria y alimentaria que registra el país petrolero desde hace años.

Maduro rechaza estas donaciones por considerar que se trata de un show político, aunque en los últimos días ha aceptado "asistencia humanitaria" de gobiernos aliados ideológicamente como China, Rusia y Cuba.

"Pido ayuda de quien siempre tiene la capacidad de ayudar, pido la ayuda de Cuba, de Raúl (Castro), de (mandatario Miguel) Díaz Canel (...) nuestra solicitud de ayuda para formar médicos", agregó en este sentido.

