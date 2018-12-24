El conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, ha afirmado este lunes que un mosso d'esquadra no tiene que llamar "idiota" a un manifestante, como sucedió el pasado 21D, por lo que este caso "se tiene que investigar y actuar".
"No tendría que ser normal", ha añadido Buch en alusión al vídeo ampliamente difundido en las redes sociales en que se ve el enfrentamiento verbal que mantuvieron un agente antidisturbios que integraba el dispositivo de seguridad del 21D con un miembro independentista de los Agentes Rurales de la Generalitat.
El agente rural instaba al mosso a defender la República, a lo que este último respondió: "Qué República ni qué cojones. La República no existe, idiota".
En declaraciones a RAC1, Buch se ha referido también a las críticas por las cargas policiales el 21D y ha asegurado que "la policía no se mueve si no quieren traspasar la línea o tiran objetos contundentes". Y ha apuntado: "Cualquier democracia del mundo necesita tener un cuerpo policial que garantice el orden público. El viernes había gente que llevaba la cara tapada y tiraba vallas y objetos contundentes a los mossos".
"Los mossos protegieron y garantizaron el orden público", ha remachado el titular de Interior, que ha insistido en que la policía catalana "permanentemente revisa las imágenes: las de los medios y también las propias. Si hay algún agente que haya actuado de una manera no correcta, el mismo Cuerpo tiene sus protocolos y formas de actuar para hacer lo que corresponda".
