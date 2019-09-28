El 51% de los votantes del PSOE ve positiva la aparición de Más País, según un sondeo

El 51% de los votantes del PSOE vería con buenos ojos la llegada de Íñigo Errejón y Más País a las elecciones generales del 10-N, según un sondeo publicado por ABC.
El resto de electores socialistas se decanta por impresiones algo más negativas. A un 20% le resulta indiferente y a otro 25% le parece que sus efectos podrían ser negativos, según el rotativo conservador.
En Unidas Podemos la situación es parecida. El 53% de sus votantes vería positivo la aparición de la formación de Errejón, mientras que un 31% estaría en contra. Un escaso 13% sería indiferente a las decisiones del exdiputado de Podemos.
Estos datos no significan que se vaya a producir un trasvase significativo de votos entre unos y otros partidos, ya que el panorama político va transformándose cada día. Ahora, Equo ha decidido confluir con Más País, pero su cara visible más relevante, Juan López de Uralde, ha decidido quedarse en Podemos. Compromís y la Chunta aragonesa, en cambio, también se han decantado por Errejón.
En ese sondeo publicado por ABC, Más País obtendría nueve escaños, el PP crecería en torno a 30 escaños, Ciudadanos se desplomaría y Podemos y PSOE bajarían respecto a sus resultados del 10-N.
