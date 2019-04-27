Público
Dos activistas de Greenpeace colocan unas gafas de buzo a la estatua de Colón

El portavoz de Greenpeace ha criticado que, durante los últimos quince días, "no se ha tratado para nada el cambio climático ni otras cuestiones que importan a la gente en su día a día".

La estatua de Cristóbal Colón, con las gafas de buzo puestas por Greenpace. Twitter de la organización.

Dos activistas de la organización ecologista Greenpeace han colocado este sábado unas gafas de buzo a la estatua de Colón, ubicada al final de la Rambla de Barcelona, para alertar de que el cambio climático en la Tierra está provocando un aumento del nivel del mar.

Un portavoz de la entidad ha señalado a Efe que además de esta acción dos escaladores de la organización están desplegando en el mismo monumento, de 57 metros de altura, una pancarta alusiva a la urgencia climática para denunciar que este problema apenas se ha tratado durante la campaña electoral.

Sobre el hecho de que la estatua lleve ahora unas gafas de buzo, el representante de Greenpeace ha precisado que tiene que ver "con que uno de los principales impactos de este cambio climático es el incremento del nivel del mar en todo el mundo".

