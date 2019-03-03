Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Alrededor de 400 mujeres reivindican su derecho a correr sin miedo en la I Carrera Feminista 

Cientos de mujeres, personas trans y de género no binario han reivindicado este domingo en una carrera de cinco kilómetros en el centro de Madrid su derecho a ser libres en la calle a cualquier hora y para cualquier actividad.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Alrededor de 400 personas han participado en la I Carrera Feminista, organizada por la comisión 8M de Madrid con el lema 'Correr sin miedo y no por miedo'

Alrededor de 400 personas han participado en la I Carrera Feminista, organizada por la comisión 8M de Madrid con el lema 'Correr sin miedo y no por miedo'

Cientos de mujeres, personas trans y de género no binario han reivindicado este domingo en una carrera de cinco kilómetros en el centro de Madrid su derecho a ser libres en la calle a cualquier hora y para cualquier actividad.

La I Carrera Feminista, organizada por la comisión 8M de Madrid con el lema 'Correr sin miedo y no por miedo', ha discurrido en un ambiente festivo entre la glorieta de Bilbao y el paseo del Prado con el objetivo de "visibilizar las violencias" que sufre el colectivo, según han indicado a Efe los organizadores.

La ruta de la carrera fue diseñada para atravesar puntos simbólicos como el Ministerio de Justicia, la Puerta del Sol y el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, entre otros. Los objetivos del evento han sido defender el derecho a tomar la calle "para salir de marcha, pasear, manifestarse o realizar cualquier actividad física o deportiva y poder hacerlo libres de violencias machistas en todas sus formas".

También reclamar el derecho al deporte, la eliminación de los estereotipos sexistas y de género y el acceso a la actividad física como herramienta de disfrute y de empoderamiento personal.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad