Asesinato Laura Luelmo El PP utiliza la muerte de Laura Luelmo para atacar al Gobierno: "Lecciones de feminismo ni una"

La portavoz 'popular' en el Congreso, Dolors Montserrat, tras lamentar el asesinato de Laura Luelmo, ha criticado que el PSOE se erija como "el Gobierno más feminista de la historia" y le ha pedido a Pedro Sánchez que retire su apoyo a la derogación de la prisión permamente revisable.

La ministra de Sanidad, Dolors Montserrat, durante su intervención en el Pleno del Congreso en el debate del proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2018. EFE/Chema Moya

Dolors Montserrat, la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, ha cargado duramente contra el Ejecutivo socialista a raíz de la muerte de la joven Laura Luelmo en El Campillo (Huelva). La conservadora ha afirmado en rueda de prensa en la Cámara Baja que no va aceptar "lecciones de feminismo" del Gobierno, "ninguna".

"Hoy nos invade a todos una gran tristeza del asesinato de Laura" ha afirmado la 'popular', que ha manifestado sentirse "más orgullosa que nunca" de pertenecer al PP, por ser el único partido que aprobó, en el año 2015 y gracias a su mayoría absoluta, la prisión permanente revisable. 

Monsterrat le ha criticado a Pedro Sánchez su "descaro" al·afirmar este miércoles en el Senado que iba a luchar con las leyes "para amparar a las mujeres" y ha instado al presidente del Gobierno a retirar el apoyo a la derogación de la prisión permanente revisable. 

La portavoz del Partido Popular en el Congreso ha asegurado que "solo" creerá que el Gobierno es "feminista" cuando retire esa iniciativa y, a su vez, fuerce la dimisión de la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado.

